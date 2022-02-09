New LPS Northwest High School Will Be 9th-11th Grades

(KFOR NEWS February 9, 2022) When the new Lincoln Public School’s Northwest High School opens in the fall of this year, it will not have a senior class.
LPS Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, told the Board of Education Tuesday evening Northwest will open in the fall of 2022 with a vibrant 9th-grade class with approximately 223 students. The incoming 10th-grade class is expected to have approximately 77 students and the 11th-grade class is expected to have 78 students. Only 41 incoming seniors submitted the required paperwork to attend the new high school.
Due to the low number of students enrolled in the senior class, LPS made the difficult decision to limit grade offerings to 9-11 grade students the first year. This will allow LPS to focus resources on offering robust opportunities and high school experiences to the greatest number of students. As the graduating class of 2026 moves from grade to grade, LPS anticipates Northwest will meet the designed 1,000 student capacity.
The new Bryan College of Health Sciences Focus Program will open as planned. All freshmen and sophomores will experience the pre-pathway classes that will lead into the focus program if they are interested as 11th- and 12th-grade students. Incoming juniors interested in the focus program should turn in their application as soon as possible.
There will continue to be the opportunity for a wide range of activities and athletics at Northwest. The final determination of which opportunities and which levels offered will be determined based on the number, development and experience of the students that commit to attend Northwest and go out for athletics and activities. The intent is to be able to offer as many varsity level programs as possible.
