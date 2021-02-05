New Members of LFR

(KFOR NEWS February 5, 2021) Lincoln Fire & Rescue welcomed 15 new firefighters at a badge pinning ceremony Wednesday night at the Firefighter’s Reception Hall.
The 11 men and 4 women spent 18 weeks in the Fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Academy to learn disciplines such as: fire behavior, hose deployment, ladder evolutions, vehicle extrication, and emergency medical operations.
These firefighters will spend the next 6 months at fire stations across the city learning to apply the skills they learned to real-life scenarios.
