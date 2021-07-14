New Nebraska AD Eager To Turn Athletic Department Into A Successful, Hard-working Program

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Trev Alberts was formally introduced as Nebraska’s new athletic director on Wednesday, capping off a two-week search in finding a successor for Bill Moos, who retired June 30.
Alberts, a former Nebraska football All-American and played for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, had spent the past 12 years as the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha. He told reporters that one of the first things he will do is to earn the trust of student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a successful athletic program.
Alberts, who was also an academic All-American, will also put academics has a priority. He added that the athletic department needs to earn the trust of fans and donors to the program.
One of Alberts’ goals is to establish the proper work habits for student-athletes, by making Nebraska the hardest working athletic department in the country and be transparent.