New Nebraska AD Eager To Turn Athletic Department Into A Successful, Hard-working Program

Jul 14, 2021 @ 11:27am
New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts giving remarks during his introduction on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Trev Alberts was formally introduced as Nebraska’s new athletic director on Wednesday, capping off a two-week search in finding a successor for Bill Moos, who retired June 30.

Alberts, a former Nebraska football All-American and played for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL, had spent the past 12 years as the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha.  He told reporters that one of the first things he will do is to earn the trust of student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a successful athletic program.

Alberts, who was also an academic All-American, will also put academics has a priority.  He added that the athletic department needs to earn the trust of fans and donors to the program.

One of Alberts’ goals is to establish the proper work habits for student-athletes, by making Nebraska the hardest working athletic department in the country and be transparent.

