New Nebraska Team for Pro Volleyball Federation Revealed on Thursday

OMAHA–(KFOR/News Release July 20)–Nebraska’s first pro volleyball franchise will be called the Omaha Supernovas.

The nickname pays tribute to the night sky in the state and region, along with the magnitude of pro athletes and the energy surrounding women’s volleyball across the country.

“Omaha Supernovas both embodies the players on our team and reflects this historic moment in sports,” said Nebraska Pro Volleyball President Diane Mendenhall. “Nationally, there is this huge explosive energy around volleyball, and the PVF allows the best of the best athletes to shine brightly here in the United States.”

Mendenhall added, “Like all epic moments, we stand on the shoulders of those that paved the way in building this epic energy and creating this tremendous volleyball legacy across our great state. Now, our young girls can dream of being shining stars, playing professionally, and winning championships with the most knowledgeable and passionate fans in the stratosphere. This is our time.”

Also in attendance, PVF co-founder Stephen Evans said, “Supernovas is a fitting name for this organization. From day one, they have demonstrated their commitment to making the Omaha franchise one which the community, and the entire state, will be proud to support. The leadership has built this organization around superstars in the front office, on the coaching staff, and on its roster of players. We could not be prouder of what Danny, Chris, Jason, and their entire team of Supernovas is building in Omaha.”

Legendary football coach Jimmy Burrow, a founding partner and Director of Brand Advancement for the PVF, spoke at the name reveal and shared, “The Burrow family is excited about our involvement in the Pro Volleyball Federation. Having played football at Nebraska, we are extremely proud that there is a franchise here with the Omaha Supernovas. Nebraska fans are the greatest and the support here for the Supernovas will be tremendous.”

The team also announced the kickoff of their season ticket deposit campaign. Fans can visit the Omaha Supernovas’ website, supernovas.com , and select “Season Ticket Deposit” to make their $100 deposit and reserve their spot in line to select their seats in August. Full season ticket packages, for all 12 home matches at the CHI Health Center, will be $150 to $1,500 per season ticket package, depending on seating location. Seat selection will be based on the order deposits are received so fans are encouraged to make the $100 deposit as soon as possible.

Season begins in late January 2024.