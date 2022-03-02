New Online Water Services Bill Payment Site Now Available

Lincoln, NE (March 2, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that a new online payment site for water services is now available at waterbill.lincoln.ne.gov. Enhancements to the new billing system include increased customer security, a simplified sign up and log in process, credit card payment capabilities, and increased processing efficiencies.
“We want to make paying your water and wastewater bill an easy and quick experience. The new online bill payment site offers customers an intuitive online process, additional convenient payment options, and enhanced security,” said Liz Elliott, Director, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. “The new system also increases the City’s efficiency when processing payments that will, in turn, offer enhanced customer service.”
To use the site, customers are required to set up new accounts online once they receive their next bill. Customers must use their nine-digit customer identification number to create a new account. The process is as follows:
Those who choose to pay by mail or in person do not need to set up online accounts. Customers who already conduct automatic payments do not need to set up an online account. However, those who would like to manage their account, update their automatic payment information, or receive a receipt when the payment has been processed will need to sign up for an online account to do so.
LTU now accepts payments for water and wastewater services via credit card. Additional payment options include:
Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 87102, Lincoln, NE 68501, or delivered in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Lincoln Water and Wastewater billing office, 555 South 10th Street, Suite 203.