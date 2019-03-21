New Plant In Seward Bringing Nearly 100 Jobs

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) – An Omaha company intends to build a plant in Seward, creating nearly 100 new jobs.  Scoular announced Wednesday that a subsidiary company will produce freeze-dried protein ingredients for pet food at the plant, which is expected to open by fall 2020.  Scoular is employee-owned and buys, sells, stores and transports grain, feed ingredients and food ingredients.  A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for June to mark the start of construction on the $50 million project.  Scoular says Seward was chosen in part because of the available labor pool.

READ MORE:  Man dies in single vehicle crash in southern Lancaster County

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How to Help Flooding and Blizzard Victims Across the State Man Dies In Single Car Crash South of Hickman A Stretch of North 66th Street Closed For Water Main Work HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Report Indicates Hoiberg Is Next Head Coach, While Miles and Nebraska Get Win In NIT Opening Round Paid Family Leave Bill Stalls in NE Legislature Minnesota Is Helping Nebraska’s Flood Fight