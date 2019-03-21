New Plant In Seward Bringing Nearly 100 Jobs

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) – An Omaha company intends to build a plant in Seward, creating nearly 100 new jobs. Scoular announced Wednesday that a subsidiary company will produce freeze-dried protein ingredients for pet food at the plant, which is expected to open by fall 2020. Scoular is employee-owned and buys, sells, stores and transports grain, feed ingredients and food ingredients. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for June to mark the start of construction on the $50 million project. Scoular says Seward was chosen in part because of the available labor pool.

