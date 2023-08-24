New Red Pandas Born at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has announced the birth of twin red pandas, male cubs named William and Robin.

The pandas were born on June 25th to second time mother, Tian, and first time father, Rowan. Tian gave birth to Betty in 2022, the first red panda cub born at the Children’s Zoo in eight years.

Zoo officials say William is bigger and more grayish and lighter in color, while Robin is smaller and darker in color. Red Pandas are an endangered species, according Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO Evan Killeen. He says there are less than 10,000 left in the wild.

Guests to the Zoo won’t be able to see the pandas until sometime this fall.