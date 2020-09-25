New Report Finds 30.5% of Lincoln Families Are Single-parent
(KFOR NEWS September 25, 2020) Children in the United States are among the most likely to live in households headed by a single parent, and the percentage of single-parent homes is steadily increasing.
A report from Smartest Dollar found 31% of all families in Lincoln are headed by a single parent…that’s more than 87-hundred families. 23% of single parent families are headed up by Mom…8% by Dad.
In Nebraska, 29.4% of families are headed by a single parent, which is lower than the national average of 32.1%. Out of all U.S. states, Nebraska has the 15th lowest percentage of single-parent families. Southern states tend to have the highest percentage of single-parent households…Louisiana is #1 with more than 40%. Only 19% of family households in Utah are headed by a single parent.
