NEW RULES: Dogs Entering US Must Be 6 Months Old And Microchipped To Prevent Spread Of Rabies
May 8, 2024 2:53PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — New U.S. rules require all dogs coming into the U.S. to be at least 6 months old and microchipped to help prevent the spread of rabies.
The new rules published Wednesday require vaccination for dogs that have been in countries where rabies is common.
The regulations apply to dogs brought in by breeders or rescue groups as well as pets traveling with their U.S. owners.
Worries about rabies resulted in a temporary order in 2021, suspending the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries.
The new rules take effect on Aug. 1, as the temporary order expires.