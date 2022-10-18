KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway

October 18, 2022 6:46AM CDT
Courtesy of 10/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  October 18, 2022)   Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration.

Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).  Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street.  N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB.  The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

