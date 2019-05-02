New Specialty License Plates Approved in Legislature

Courtesy Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska motorists could show their supports for military troops, wildlife or prostate cancer awareness by 2021 under two bills passed by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would create a “Support Our Troops” license plate to raise money for state programs that help recruit and retain military veterans. The plates would come in different styles for different military branches and those who served in certain wars.

Another measure would create new license plates featuring a Sandhill crane, a bighorn sheep and an ornate box turtle. Each would generate revenue for wildlife conservation.

It also would create a prostate cancer awareness plate to raise money for prostate cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

