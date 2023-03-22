New Technology Center Underway At Southeast Community College

SCC, City, and Sandhills Global representatives braved a cold wind as they turned the first shovels of dirt for the new Sandhills Global Technology Center.

Lincoln, NE (March 22, 2022) Ground was broken today for a new center to host high technology classes at Southeast Community College’s campus at 84th and “O” Streets in Lincoln.

The building will be named the Sandhills Global Technology Center because of a $5,000,000 gift, the largest ever received by SCC

“It will allow us to expand all of our technology related programs, and information technology” said SCC President Dr. Paul Illich. “That will include programming, app development, cyber security. We’re also going to expand our biotechnology area, our design drafting as well as our electronics program.” Illich said the space the programs are in currently is limited as well as their functionality.

The plan for the new building is to help solve the area’s shortage of qualified workers as well as offering students an education.

“We’re also designing them for our industry partners, so every building including the Sandhills Global Technology Center is going to have dedicated space for industry training. There will be space there for our industry partners to come in at any time. Those spaces are for those industry partners.”

The capital campaign for the new Center was also given a big boost by a $4,000,000 grant from the City of Lincoln, using money from the Federal Pandemic Relief Fund. The $32,000,000 building is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.