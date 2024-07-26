New Trial Date Set for Former Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry

WASHINGTON–(KFOR July 26)–Another trial date has been set for February involving former Nebraska First-District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who was found guilty two years ago by a California jury for lying to the FBI about campaign money illegally sent by a Nigerian billionaire.

An appeals court, though, overturned the conviction. The court said the case should have been tried where the alleged crimes happened in Nebraska or DC, not in California where the fundraiser happened. Fortenberry was indicted earlier this year in Washington, DC on the same allegations.

The new trial will take place in DC next February.