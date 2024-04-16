New U.S Global Health Security Strategy Advances Commitment to Protect Americans and People Around the World from Emerging Health Threats
April 16, 2024 7:38AM CDT
Advancing the Administration’s commitment to protect the American people from the next pandemic, the White House today released The United States Government Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS) 2024, which acknowledges that the United States and the international community can only achieve global, sustainable health security by working with all countries.