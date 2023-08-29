New Veterinary Clinic to Offer Affordable Pet Care

A rendering of what the new Capital Humane Society’s Stransky Veterinary Clinic at 56th and “O” Street. The clinic is set to be open in March. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 29)–A brand new veterinary clinic in central Lincoln will provide affordable pet care.

The Capital Humane Society on Tuesday announced from the site of their new Stransky Veterinary Clinic off of 56th and “O” Street said they will offer affordable and accessible care for pet owners, regardless of income. The facility will offer spaying, neutering and other preventative services. That includes microchipping and vaccinations.

Capital Humane Society executive director Matt Madcharo said the project for the new facility is about $525,000 and is set to be finished sometime in February, with an anticipated opening date in mid to late March.

The Pawsitive Impact Program the Capital Humane Society offers will relocate to the 56th and “O” Street location when it opens in March and close down their other facility at 16th and South.