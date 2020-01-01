NE Starts New Year Not Among Growing List Of States Legalizing Marijuana
(KFOR NEWS January 1, 2020) Nearly 25 percent of the U.S. population lives in a state or jurisdiction which permits the recreational use of marijuana. Nebraska is not one of them. Illinois becomes the latest. At the stroke of Midnight on New Year’s Day, recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, the 12th state to do so, according to US NEWS and World Report. They are the District of Columbia, Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker pardoned 11,000 low-level marijuana convictions, one day before legalization takes effect.
Gov. Pritzker said thousands more pardons are yet to come, declaring “We are ending the 50-year-long war on cannabis”.
33 states and the District of Columbia have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form.
