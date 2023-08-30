New York Attorney General Seeks Immediate Verdict In Fraud Lawsuit Against Former President Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says a judge doesn’t need to wait until an October trial in her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to rule that he committed fraud while building his real estate empire.

In court papers made public Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James urged Judge Arthur Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing her claim that Trump and his company defrauded banks and business associates by lying on financial statements about his wealth and the value of his assets.

Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers and a spokesperson for his company, the Trump Organization.

Trump has claimed the lawsuit is part of a “politically motivated Witch Hunt.”