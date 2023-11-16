KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial

November 16, 2023 2:55PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court judge has paused a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting on court staffers in his civil fraud trial.

The trial judge had imposed the gag order last month and later fined Trump $15,000 for violations after the former president made a disparaging social media post about a court clerk.

In his decision Thursday, Judge David Friedman of the state’s intermediate appeals court cited constitutional concerns about restricting Trump’s free speech.

He issued a stay of the gag order, allowing Trump to comment freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

Lincoln News