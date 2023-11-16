New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court judge has paused a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting on court staffers in his civil fraud trial.

The trial judge had imposed the gag order last month and later fined Trump $15,000 for violations after the former president made a disparaging social media post about a court clerk.

In his decision Thursday, Judge David Friedman of the state’s intermediate appeals court cited constitutional concerns about restricting Trump’s free speech.

He issued a stay of the gag order, allowing Trump to comment freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.