Next Stop: Minneapolis; Husker Women Head to Sweet 16 Matchup

The Nebraska volleyball team cruised through the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, sweeping Hofstra on Friday and Missouri Saturday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

Now, the Huskers head to Minneapolis ahead of Friday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

The NCAA announced Sunday that the Nebraska vs. Kentucky match will be played at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be aired on ESPNU.

The winner of Nebraska’s match would advance to play the winner of Minnesota vs. Oregon in the Elite 8 on Saturday.

