Next Winter Storm Headed Our Way

Getting to area Christmas destinations will likely not be a problem. Getting home, starting Wednesday, might be a different story.

A strong storm system moving into the region on Wednesday will result in wintry type weather heading into this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A rain, snow mix with light snow accumulations is expected Wednesday morning over northeast Nebraska, with rain and a few thunderstorms across the rest of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. The dominant precipitation type will remain rain until a gradual change over to all snow occurs from north to south Thursday afternoon. First reports say the axis of heaviest snow is expected to be over northeast Nebraska, although a secondary band may also develop.

Also, locally heavy rain is likely along and south of the I-80 corridor leading to elevated stream levels or the possibility of some minor flooding.

With the system still several days away and still no clear agreement on its track, the area to receive the heaviest snowfall accumulations is yet to be determined.