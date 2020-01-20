NFIB Nebraska State Director Gives Advice For Senators Debating Paid Sick Leave
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 20)-Nebraska state senators will resume debate on a paid sick and safe leave proposal when they return to the Capitol January 21st. National Federation of Independent Businesses Nebraska State Director Bob Hallstrom issued a statement Monday, claiming most small business already provide these benefits.
Hallstrom referred to the results of a nationwide poll in which 73% of small business owners claimed to already offer paid time off. He stated that time-off should be negotiated between the employee and employer, not mandated by the state.
“Strapping a one-size-fits-all straight-jacket on employers will severely stunt hiring, employee compensation, and business expansion,” said Hallstrom. “You can never collect a salary and benefits from a job you don’t have.”
The current proposal requires employers with four or more employees to provide employees with access to paid sick and safe leave. Hallstrom added that time off should benefit both parties, and he believes the low threshold of the proposal does not create mutual benefits.
