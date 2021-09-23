Nine Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lincoln Metro Area Remain Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–More catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police.
Between Sunday and Tuesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said two converters were cut off of vehicles on a transporter parked west of 120th and Highway 6. Ramps to the transporter were also stolen. Wagner says between Monday and Tuesday, another catalytic converter theft was reported at a home in Waverly. The sheriff also said between Saturday and Sunday, a vehicle parked in a church parking lot in the 4700 block of South Folsom in southwest Lincoln had its catalytic converter cut off.
Lincoln Police also reports that between Sept. 8 and 21, there were five catalytic converter thefts were cut from trucks parked in a business lot off of 66th and “Q” Streets.
No suspects yet and no arrests have been made.