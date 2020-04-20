Nine More COVID-19 Cases In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release/KFOR Apr. 20)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that nine new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community’s total to 84. Today’s cases involve five women and four men ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s. All cases are being investigated.
LLCHD is now monitoring 61 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 2,265 negative tests and 84 positives with 15 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 1,477 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 29 deaths.
The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Monday, April 20. Hear it LIVE on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.