No Casino Opposition At Council Hearing
courtesy WarHorse Gaming LLC
Lincoln, NE (April 5, 2021) The Lincoln City Council is scheduled to vote next week on a massive re-development project for the southwestern corner of the city. The plan includes a casino, hotel, commercial space and both single and multi-family housing. Parts of the development are north and south of West Denton Road west of Highway 77.
The area was approved as “Southwest Village” in 2005, and was to have included a Wal Mart as its anchor development at that time. The Wal Mart was never built, but the developers predict their plan will create a new “mini-community” in that part of Lincoln.
Lynn McNally, representing the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent Association and one of the major architects of the project, said she believes it will be positive for Lincoln.
“We believe in keeping the money in Nebraska and we intend to do so. I live here. This is my community. When this Casino opens, this isn’t the end of the road for me and I move on to the next thing. This is my home.”
McNally said that she has already visited with one developer who plans an expanded convenience store for the area which would offer groceries. She said other businesses and housing will also be needed to support hundreds of people who would work in the area.
“We’re hoping that it’s more completely developed and have kind of a mini- community in that area. I think that would be very helpful.”
Lance Morgan of Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the developer of the casino, said it will be reinforce Lincoln’s statewide image.
“Having a first rate facility here will be a draw for the community, and all of Nebraska, and it will be something that will perpetuate the notion that Lincoln is the Capitol of this State.”
Morgan, who has guided Ho-chunk through the development of numerous business ventures in Northeast Nebraska, told the council that his organization would plan multiple developments and would become involved in Lincoln also.
“If we get this thing going, everything rolling, we will participate in the development of Lincoln across the board.”
Monday’s Public Hearing before the City Council precedes next Monday’s scheduled vote on the Community Unit Plan that describes the various elements of the development.