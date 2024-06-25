No Contest Plea From Husker VB Player Murray in DUI Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray reached a plea deal for DUI charges, by pleading no contest on Monday and was found guilty of misdemeanor DUI offenses.

Other charges were dropped from the April 5 traffic stop near UNL’s City Campus, where she tested at a blood-alcohol content of .169, twice above the legal limit. Murray is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 for the DUI conviction.

She’s due back in court on Wednesday for an unrelated shoplifting case from May 2 at the south Lincoln Scheel’s store.