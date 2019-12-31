No Determination On Who Bought Alcohol For Gretna Teens
Sarpy County Sheriff, Jeff Davis (courtesy wowt.com)
(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2019) AP – Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.
Sarpy County Sheriff, Jeff Davis, said Monday investigators think two school-age people may be the culprits, but authorities have been unable to prove so without a witness coming forward. Authorities say the car the girls were in June 17 was traveling 90 mph before it hit a guardrail and burst into flames just over 3 miles west of Springfield.
