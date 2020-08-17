No Hail In Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 17, 2020) Lincoln received a 1/2″ of rain at the Lincoln Airport from Sunday night’s wave of severe weather…but no hail. David Eastlack with the National Weather Service told KFOR NEWS hail hit Saunders County. 1 3/4″ diameter hail was reported west of Wahoo and 2 1/2″ diameter hail was reported west of the tiny town of Colon, 38 miles north of Lincoln.
Lincoln did report a wind gust of 50 miles an hour at the Lincoln Airport.
READ MORE: Parents Of Nebraska Football Players Also Write Letter To Big Ten About Cancelled Season