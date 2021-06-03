No Shortage of Vaccination Clinics

(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2021) If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot, there’s no shortage of places to go:
Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Vaccinations administered:
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
READ MORE: Another Lancaster County Death From Covid-19