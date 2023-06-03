No Survivors In Friday Plane Crash Near Kearney

KEARNEY–(KFOR June 2)–Authorities say there are no survivors following a plane crash Friday morning about 12 miles east of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted just after 9 o’clock Friday morning about the crash south of I-80. First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east east of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The crash appears to involve a small single engine aircraft.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivor. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.