KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

No Survivors In Friday Plane Crash Near Kearney

June 3, 2023 8:47AM CDT
Share
No Survivors In Friday Plane Crash Near Kearney
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

KEARNEY–(KFOR June 2)–Authorities say there are no survivors following a plane crash Friday morning about 12 miles east of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted just after 9 o’clock Friday morning about the crash south of I-80. First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east east of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The crash appears to involve a small single engine aircraft.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivor. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.

 

Lincoln News

NCAA Basketball Bracket