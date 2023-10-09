Nobel Economics Prize Goes To Harvard’s Claudia Goldin For Research On The Workplace Gender Gap

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the Nobel economics prize for research that helps explain why women around the world are less likely than men to work and to earn less money when they do.

Fittingly, the announcement marked a small step toward closing a gender gap among Nobel laureates in economics: Out of 93 economics winners, Goldin is just the third woman to be awarded the prize and the first woman to be the sole winner in any year.

Her award follows Nobel honors this year in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace that were announced last week.