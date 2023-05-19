Norris HS Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Relationship With Student

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN May 19)–A teacher at Norris High School has been arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies, after it was made known she was allegedly involved in a relationship with a student.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, 23-year-old Lillie Bowman was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee. During the investigation, deputies say they found out Bowman had developed a relationship with a Norris student in March and that it became sexual.

Bowman was a 9th and 10th grade English teacher at Norris and involved with the school’s trap team.