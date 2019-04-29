Norris Names Twarling As New Football Coach

FIRTH–(KFOR April 29)–Norris High School has named a new head football coach.

Ty Twarling will take over the Titan football program starting in the fall, after serving as football, track coach and activities director at Cross County High School. He previously taught and coached multiple sports at Gretna High School.

Twarling takes over for Jim Jacobsen, who had a 45-45 record in nine seasons at Norris. Assistant principal and activities director Mitchell Stine says Twarling “is committed to developing the entire student, he is well qualified and will be a great addition to the coaching staff at Norris.”

Aside from his coaching duties, Twarling will also be a business and computer tech teacher at Norris.

In a statement, Twarling said, “Our family is extremely excited to be joining the Titan family and look forward to the opportunities the Norris School District and community have to offer.”