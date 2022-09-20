North 27th Street Utility Work Begins September 20th

Street closed (gettyimages)

(KFOR NEWS September 20, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street.

The projects are as follows:

The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine to “T” streets will be closed beginning Tuesday, September 20th. The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, September 22nd. The recommended detour is Vine Street to North 33rd Street to “O” Street to North 27th Street.

The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Holdrege to "Y" streets will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 21st. StarTran Route 24-Holdrege, Route 25-Vine, and Route 27-North 27th bus stops will be closed during this work. The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, September 22nd. The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 33rd Street to "O" Street to North 27th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

