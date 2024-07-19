North 98th Street Paving Project Has Been Completed

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman (left) and other crew members remove the barricade to North 98th Street, which was paved between Holdrege and Adams Streets. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Engineer’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 19)–A paving project has been completed along North 98th Street between Holdrege and Adams streets on the eastern outskirts of Lincoln.

The project to turn 98th Street from gavel to pavement was completed because of the high volume of traffic. The Lancaster County Engineering office said in a news release to KFOR the project also included the installation of roadway and driveway culvert pipes, ditch and roadway grading, eight inches of roadway asphalt paving, shouldering, pavement marking and erosion control.

In addition, Lincoln Electric System relocated a large transmission line on the west side of 98th Street, along with other utilities that required the relocation through the area.