North Korea Test-Fires ICBM With Range To Strike Entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland.

Japan’s defense minister says the missile’s range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States.

The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan.

North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.