North Star hires Renter as new athletic director
Provided by Lincoln Public Schools
Lincoln, NE (April 29, 2021) Lincoln North Star High School has hired Nathan Renter as its new athletic director.
Renter has a long history with North Star. He currently is the school’s instructional coordinator and served as the school’s assistant activities director from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that he was a math teacher and the math department chair. He was the school’s head tennis coach from 2006 to 2017. He also was an assistant track coach at Lincoln Southwest High School from 2004 to 2015 and coached high jumpers at Hastings College from 2014 to 2017.
Renter said he’s looking forward to taking on a new leadership role at North Star.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I have strong ties with the North Star community and can’t wait to help build on the great tradition of athletics this school has built over the last 20 years.”
North Star Principal Ryan Zabawa echoed Renter’s enthusiasm.
“We are thrilled to have him in this new position,” he said. “Nathan’s ability to build strong, positive relationships and connect with others, along with a strong skill set and great experience, will be a great asset to our athletic department and our student-athletes.”
Renter earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, a master’s degree from what was then Doane College and another master’s degree from Doane University.
Renter takes over for Kevin Simmerman, who is leaving North Star for a position at another school district.
Renter’s official start date is July 1.
Two More CCC-Lincoln Inmates Are Missing