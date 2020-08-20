North Star, Pius X Make Schedule Changes To Football Season
A couple of schedule changes for high school football next week.
Lincoln Public Schools announced Wednesday that Lincoln High and North Star, who were supposed to play next Thursday, August 27 will now play Friday, August 28 at 7pm. Originally that game was supposed to air on KFOR, but because of Royals Baseball next Friday night, the game will be moved over to ESPN Lincoln.
Meanwhile, Pius X has picked up a replacement game Oct. 9, in place of Omaha North, due to OPS not allowing fall sports due to COVID-19. The Thunderbolts will now play at Columbus that night.
The high school football season will start Friday, August 21 at Seacrest Field, as North Star hosts Hastings. You can hear that game over on ESPN Lincoln.
To see the schedules of high school football coverage this fall, click the links below.
KFOR 2020 Football Schedule
ESPN Lincoln 2020 Football Schedule