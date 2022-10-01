Northbound South 27th Street Near Highway 2 Closed

Road closed (Getty Images)

(KFOR Lincoln October 1, 2022) The northbound lane of South 27th Street from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street is now closed for emergency water main repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 5.

Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via the southbound lane of South 27th Street.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. The recommended detour is Highway 2 to South 33rd Street to Sheridan Boulevard.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.