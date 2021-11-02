Northeast Lincoln Residents Asked To Flush Discolored Water

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities recommends that residents who live within the area bounded by North 27th and North 70th streets and Fletcher Avenue and Holdrege Street flush their water lines before use through Thursday, November 4.
The reason, according to LTU, is that the Lincoln Water System is conducting maintenance on its system in northeast Lincoln, which has caused some water to be discolored. Those experiencing discolored water should let the tap run to flush the cold water first until the water runs clear, and avoid using any hot water until the cold water is clear.
“The discoloration is the result of iron and manganese sediments that can become dislodged from pipes and reservoirs during maintenance procedures,” said Donna Garden, Assistant Director of Utilities.
