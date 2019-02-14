Northeast To Induct Seven Athletes, A Contributor, Two State Runner-Up Teams Into Hall of Fame

The Lincoln Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be , 2019 at the Havelock Social Hall. Social Hour begins at 5:30pm; Dinner will be served at 7:00pm.

This year’s inductees include:

Bob Starr-Class of 1951

Dan Jackson-Class of 1985

Kelli Horky-Class of 1986

Matt Landis-Class of 1988

Seth Shaw-Class of 1998

Mikaela Richard-Class of 2006

Cole Pensick-Class of 2009

Wall of Honor

Doug Kaltenberger-former health teacher, JV basketball and baseball and head baseball coach.

Team Honors

1989 State Runner-Up Baseball Team.

1989-90 Boys State Basketball Runner-Up Team.

Tickets are on sale in the LNE Athletic Office or from Hall of Fame Committee members.

Prices are $25 for adults; $10 for students K-12 grade. The Athletic Office phone number is 402-436-1337.