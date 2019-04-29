Northwest Lincoln Shooting

A 47-year-old man was shot early Monday morning in the Belmont neighborhood.

Police Capt. Jake Dilsavder tells KFOR NEWS the victim’s brother knocked on doors in the 1200 block of Judson until someone called police. Officers found the victim in the 1300 block of Adams around 3:30 a.m.

Information officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the victim was shot in his right leg and received a laceration above one of his eyes. Officer Bonkiewicz says the victim doesn’t live at the residence he was shot at. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

