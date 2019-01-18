Nothing Suspicious In UNL Student’s Death

Foul play is not suspected after a University of Nebraska student was found unresponsive outside Abel Hall on Wednesday morning.

According to a University of Nebraska spokesperson, the student was found around just before 8:30am Wednesday, in the 800 block of North 17th Street. Lincoln Fire and Rescue and University of Nebraska Police responded an unconscious male after he was found by a UNL employee.

The student was taken to Bryan West Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The name is not being released at this time.