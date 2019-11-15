Nov. 18-22 is International Education Week at Southeast Community College
A number of free activities will take place at four locations of Southeast Community College to promote international education and diversity. Food, speakers and upcoming study abroad presentations will take place during the week of Nov. 18-22.
“A small introduction to other cultures via food or dress is a great way to start the conversation that ultimately reminds us we are all human beings,” said Nicole Trevena Flores, interim global education coordinator. “Our world is constantly changing and growing, and Nebraska is no different. The more we can break down the barriers that separate us, the better we fare.”
Following is a list of SCC activities:
Beatrice Campus:
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: Food samples from around the world, 11 a.m. to noon, Kennedy Center Lounge Area.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: Student-Country Presentations, 1-2 p.m., K331/Student Center.
Education Square (ESQ):
- Nov. 18-22: Harvest Festivals of the World Display, normal business hours, Commons Area.
Lincoln Campus:
- Monday, Nov.18: Upcoming SCC Travel Opportunities Panel, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., U102.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: International Folk Story Event, 10-11 a.m., Campus Café.
- Wednesday, Nov. 20: Gender Across Cultures, noon-1 p.m., V104.
- Thursday, Nov. 21: International Food Samples & Fashion Show, noon-1 p.m., Student Center.
Milford Campus:
- Monday, Nov. 18: Hunt the Flag, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Campus Store.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: Panel Discussion: Working Across Cultures and International Cuisine Day in the cafeteria, noon to 12:50 p.m.
