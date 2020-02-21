NRD Board Approves Deadman’s Run Agreements
The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors approved two Deadman’s Run Flood Reduction Project agreements when it met Wednesday. The project has received a grant of $5.8 million, over two years, from the Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund.
Construction could begin in 2021 and the project will remove more than 500 homes and businesses from the 100-year floodplain. A widening of the channel, downstream from 48th Street, will create a need to replace bridges at 33rd , 38th and 48th streets.
An agreement approved by the LPSNRD Board for replacing the 38th Street Bridge over Deadman’s Run, on the University of Nebraska’s East Campus, specifies that the University will oversee the design and construction of the new, larger bridge that meets U.S. Army Corps of Engineers specifications. Under the new agreement, LPSNRD will reimburse UNL for the project, up to the estimated cost of $1.43 million.
The City of Lincoln is overseeing the design and construction of the new 33rd and 48th street bridges.