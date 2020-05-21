NSAA Approves Of Adding Girls High School Wrestling In Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–Girls wrestling will be added as a sport at the high school level in Nebraska, starting next school year.
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s Board of Directors on Thursday voted 7-1 to add girls wrestling as an emerging sport. The National Federation of State High School Associations participation numbers for girls wrestling grew from 16,562 in 2018 to 21,124 in 2019. A 27.5 percent increase of 4,562 girls across the nation.
The plan has a two-year transition period that would allow girls the option of participating in both their school’s boys and girls lineup during regular season contests only. Girls wrestling will have ten weight classes, which will be determined from the alpha assessment data in an effort to achieve equal distribution in weight classes as much as possible.
Girls wrestling in Nebraska will be added as a winter sport in 2020-21. After the two-year transition period is done, an advisory committee will determine if the numbers have grown to support a girls vs. girls only season.
A one class state tournament will be established by the NSAA.