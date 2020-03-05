NSAA Girls State Basketball Scoreboard
Where it says KFOR or ESPN Lincoln, click there to listen live to those games!
Class A
Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest-2pm-ESPN Lincoln
Lincoln Pius X vs. North Platte-3:45pm-ESPN Lincoln
Omaha Westside vs. Fremont-7pm
Lincoln East vs. Papillion-LaVista-8:45pm-KFOR
Class B
Crete 48, Norris 43, OT
Grand Island Northwest vs. Sidney-10:45am
Beatrice vs. Platteview-7pm
Bennington vs. Scottsbluff-8:45pm
Class C1
Lincoln Christian 55, Malcolm 34-ESPN Lincoln
St. Paul vs. Wahoo-10:45am
Chadron vs. Hastings Adams Central-2pm
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer-3:45pm
Class C2
Oakland-Craig vs. Clarkson-Leigh-2pm
Ponca vs. Grand Island Central Catholic-3:45pm
Crofton vs. BRLD-7pm
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Superior-8:45pm
Class D1
Weeping Water vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic-9am
Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Fremont Bergan-10:45am
Chambers-Wheeler Central vs. Dundy County-Stratton-2pm
Pleasanton vs. Pender-3:45pm
Class D2
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Loomis-9am
Wynot vs. Lawrence-Nelson-10:45am
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Sterling-7pm
Mullen vs. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley-8:45pm