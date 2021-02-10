NSAA Increases Occupancy For Sub-District, District Competition to 75%
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–The Nebraska School Activities Association is calling upon members schools to host sub-district and district competition in winter sports, while maintaining the health and safety of students, staff and local communities.
NSAA offiicials are implementing the following requirements for host schools of all winter contests during sub-district and district competition, starting Friday, February 12.
• Active participants are permitted to wear face coverings during competition, but not required.
• Coaches and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings.
• Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times.
• Attendance is restricted to 75% of occupancy unless local health departments or host schools are more
restrictive.
• The host school may establish additional requirements. Any additional requirements implemented by the
host school must be the same for all participants, officials, and spectators.
If an NSAA member school isn’t able to participate due to COVID-19, sub-district, district final and state championship contests will not be postponed or cancelled.