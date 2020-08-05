NSAA Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Fall High School Sports
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)–Health measures for the six fall high school sports sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association were released Tuesday.
They include extending the sidelines to the 10-yard line on each end of the football field, to not switching benches during volleyball matches, and and staggered start times for cross country meets. Face coverings will strongly be encouraged or required for spectators, among the protocols by the home teams or host schools in each sport.
To see the full ten-page COVID-19 guidelines from the NSAA, click the link below.
NSAA Fall COVID-19 Guidance