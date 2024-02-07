KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

NSAA Releases High School Football Schedules for 2024 and 2025 Seasons

February 7, 2024 4:11PM CST
Lincoln Southwest running back Austin Traudt (left) runs the football after getting it from quarterback Ryan Manning (7) in a Sept. 8, 2023 football game against Lincoln East at Seacrest Field. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Wednesday released the next two-year football schedule for high schools in Classes A through Six-Man.

While no specific dates and times have been determined, the schedule for each school has been laid out for Week 1 through Week 9 but could have games start as early as Week 0.  According to nsaahome.org, the football schedule timeline has Week 0 games scheduled to start August 22 through August 24, 2024.  Week 1 games would start Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30.  Week 9 of the regular season for most schools would be October 23 and 24.

In 2025, Week 0 contests would begin Thursday, August 21 and Friday, August 22 and Week 1 games would be Thursday, August 28 and Friday, August 29.

Click on the links below to see the full, two-year schedule for each school, along with football classifications and district assignments.

2024 and 2025 Football Schedules
Class A
Class B
Class C1
Class C2 
Class D1
Class D2
Six-Man

2024 and 2025 Football Classifications

2024 and 2025 Football District Assignments

