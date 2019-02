Pairings for next week’s NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament have been released.

In Class A, Lincoln North Star takes on defending state champ Creighton Prep at 2pm next Thursday (Mar. 7), while Lincoln Pius X will take on Scottsbluff next Thursday morning at 9.

Click the link below to see the full bracket.

NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket

